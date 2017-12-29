Global IoT Monetization Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IoT monetization is the process of securing the IoT data either at rest or while moving along with monitoring of IoT software and hardware and generating the data from IoT connected devices. Due to number of advantages offered by IoT monetization such as cost cutting, improved efficiency, reengineer operations, reach new market, etc. the global IoT monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 53% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Due to increased deployment of Internet of Things in various applications and business sectors, there is large demand for monetization of IoT devices and data stored in them. The increasing penetration of IoT devices in various application sectors such as healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation etc. There is large volume of unstructured data generated which is to be analyzed using data analytics tools.

The global IoT monetization market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as Google(U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.) etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.



Global IoT monetization market report covers segmentation analysis of deployment type and applications. Report further covers segments of deployment type which includes on cloud and on-premise deployment models. Whereas, IoT monetization is used in various applications such as healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, energy, agriculture, etc. Among these segments cloud deployment is the leading segment due to increased adoption of cloud based services in majority of the applications which is driving growth of the market.



