Litecoin Price ForecastThere may be no medical evidence of it yet but I can certainly provide some anecdotal proof that watching minute-by-minute updates on cryptocurrency prices can instill borderline insanity in investors. One second they are up, the other, they are down.I, for one, have lost my cool in the past 30 minutes just as I watched Litecoin prices swing from the red zone to the green and back to the red.Looking at the volume, you can almost be certain that the buyers and sellers have locked horns and sadly, the sellers seem to be winning this one.I say sadly because as expected, these sellers are dominated by the sheeple-people acting.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...