Ripple News UpdateIn yesterday's Ripple news update, we revealed that South Korean authorities may close a few crypto exchanges and clamp down on anonymous transactions.This cast a long, gloomy shadow over crypto prices. Many of the top cryptos trended down after the proposed rules came to light.Ripple defied the pessimism by staying "in the green," which I think is strange, given the support XRP receives from Korea.Korean exchanges are frequently-if not always-the top markets for trading XRP. At one point, three of them accounted for 70% of total trading volumes. That number has since fallen to ~45%. However, XRP is still more liquid in Korea than anywhere.

