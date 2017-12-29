Ripple XRP is hovering around record highs of $1.80, at the time of this writing, up more than 35% in the last 24 hours as new development related to Bitcoin takes the sheen off BTC once again.South Korea Financial Services Commission released a statement Thursday that listed all the steps it plans to take in order to put a break on the Bitcoin mania. In order to control the speculation in the popular cryptocurrency, the commission plans to prohibit cryptocurrency exchanges from opening new trading accounts. To put a curb on anonymous trading, it has ordered that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...