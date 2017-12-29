London stocks ended the year with a bang on Friday, pushing up to a fresh closing high, having risen around 8% since the start of 2017. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.85% at 7687.77, after kicking off the year around the 7,120 mark, rounding off the final trading week of the year in style amid holiday-thinned volumes. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 was also in record territory, ending up 0.4% at 20,726.26. At the same time, the pound was up 0.2% versus the euro at 1.1272 and 0.6% higher against the dollar at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...