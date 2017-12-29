Global Downstream Processing Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 16.4% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Downstream processing is defined as the process of recovery and purification of biosynthetic products, especially products of pharmaceuticals obtained from natural sources such as plant or animal tissue. Downstream processing has its application across biopharmaceutical industries, vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibody productions etc. Thus, its applications boosting global downstream processing market with a CAGR of around 16.4% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Downstream processing involves reprocessing of recyclable components and the proper treatment of products and disposal of waste. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue, hepatitis, swine flu, etc. There has been increased demand for effective vaccines for treatment of fatal diseases which has led to increased growth of global downstream processing market.



Global downstream processing market report covers segmentation analysis of technique, product type and applications. Report further covers segments of techniques which includes purification techniques, solid-liquid separation and clarification/concentration. Among these segments the purification segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016. The key point boosting this segment is the increased demand for highly pure biopharmaceutical products which were required to meet the regulatory specifications and standards. By product type, market is further classified into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane absorbers and single-use products. Among these segments, the chromatography columns and resins segment had emerged as the largest downstream processing market in terms of revenue share in 2016. Columns and resins are the most crucial component of a chromatography system and are broadly deployed in the separation, recovery and purification of several components in a bioactive sample. Whereas, applications of downstream processing include monoclonal antibody production, vaccines production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, etc.



Companies Mentioned



3M Company (U.S.)

Company (U.S.) Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany )

) Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Emd Millipore (U.S. )

Eppendorf Ag ( Germany )

) Finnesse Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Ge Healthcare (Uk.)

Lonza Group Ag ( Switzerland )

) Merck Millipore. (U.S.)

Premas Biotech ( India .)

.) Sartorious Stedim Biotech Sa ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.)

Trenzyme Gmbh ( Germany )



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



