STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 180,373 as a result of exercise of warrants in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 97,304,052 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 706,128.92. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 29, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Contact:

Sara Hyléen

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Tobii AB

Phone: +46-709-16-16-41

Email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c2421263

The following files are available for download: