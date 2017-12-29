

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced that it plan to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective Jananry 5, 2018, and pay approximately 4,500 non-officer colleagues (more than half of its colleague population) a one-time bonus of $1,000 in January 2018.



The increase in minimum wage and one-time bonus are made possible by the tax reform bill that was passed by the U.S. Congress, then signed by the President on December 22, 2017.



Comerica said it continually invests in colleagues through a variety of programs, including tuition reimbursement, training and development, and competitive benefit and retirement offerings.



