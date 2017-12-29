Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market Insights, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

5G network infrastructures are the software and hardware resources of an entire network that facilitates 5G connection, operations, communication and management of an enterprise network. The global 5G network infrastructure market is expected to have a CAGR of 70% during 2016-2023. The net market revenue is projected to reach up to $28 billion. 5G technology can add up to approximately 34% in the telecommunications sector by 2026, as stated by Ericsson. Due to the deployment of 5G technology, it provides several advantages such as high speed data transmission , more efficiency than 3G and 4G, large bandwidth shaping and manageable it have its application across telecommunication, IT, Education, Retail etc. .

North America is the leading market for 5G network infrastructure technology. Countries currently working towards the advancement of 5G technology are U.S South Korea, Japan and China .North America 59% of Americans uses smartphone that rose to 77% in 2016. According to Pew, held the highest revenue share in 2016. Out of total American population around 78% men and 75% women used smart phones in 2016. Thus, increasing smart phone users in North America derives the demand for 5G network infrastructure in North America. The U.S is a strong player of the R&D of 5G as key market players such T-Mobile have plans for establishing 5G network infrastructure in the U.S. Also the U.S based market players such Verizon Communication and AT&T have successfully done 5G trials to ensure the deployment of 5G technology by 2023.

Global 5G network infrastructure report covers segmentation analysis of R&D, pre standards, infrastructure, user equipment and services. Report further covers segments of R&D which includes virtualization and cloud RAN, spectrum sharing, aggregation, network slicing management. Network slicing has emerged as necessary end to end capability to ensure efficient performance for various 5G applications which might have contrasting specifications and requirements. Whereas, applications of 5G network infrastructure include telecom , wireless technologies, energy and utility ,intelligent buildings and infrastructure, consumer electronics , home automation ,public safety and surveillance .

