Please be informed that after market close on December 29th the Exchange will remove any remaining long orders (GTC/GTD) from the order books. Please note that these long orders will not be reinserted by the Exchange. We encourage the respective member to delete their long orders end of day on December 29th. The orders have to be reinserted by the respective member on January 2nd. This is affecting the following markets:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com