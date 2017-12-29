The "Global Rugged Display Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Rugged Display Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key drivers that have driven the market growth are cut in the total cost of ownership (TCO) offered by ruggedized products, when compared to consumer-grade devices in rough environments and rapid growth in the demand for HMI and IoT in different industrial sectors. The growth in the adoption of consumer-grade display devices in various industrial applications would significantly limit the growth of the market.

Based on Level of Ruggedness, the market report segments the market into Semi Rugged, Fully Rugged, and Ultra-Rugged. Based on Product, the Global Rugged Display market segments the market into Smartphone Handheld Computer, Tablet PC, Laptop Notebook, Avionics Display, Vehicle-Mounted Computer, and Others. Based on Operating System, the market report segments the market into Windows, Android, and Others. Based on Display Size, the market report segments the market into More Than 15 Inches, Less Than 10 Inches, and 10 to 15 Inches. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Government, Aerospace Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive Transportation, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Rugged Display market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sparton Corporation

Xplore Technologies Corporation

Beijer Electronics AB

Kyocera Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Cur

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Rugged Display Market

4. Global Rugged Display Market by Product

5. Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System

6. Global Rugged Display Market by Display Size

7. Global Rugged Display Market by Vertical

8. Global Rugged Display Market by Region

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l55wdw/global_rugged.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005202/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware, Tablet and Mobile Device Hardware, C4ISR