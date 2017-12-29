Global TV White Space Spectrum Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global TV White Space Spectrum Market Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Television White Spaces (TVWS) are the frequencies available for unlicensed use of spectrum at location where spectrum is not being used by licensed services. Global TV White Space spectrum market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 73% approximately during the forecast period2016-2023. The increasing demand to adopt TV White Space technology in remote areas and increased connectivity between wireless devices and wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are responsible for the growth of global TV White Space spectrum market. However, non-commercialized standards and limited regulations for the adoption of TV White Space spectrum technology are major factors that are restricting the growth of the global TV White Space spectrum market.



Global TVWS spectrum market report covers segmentation analysis of end user applications, component, device, range, software and services. End user applications of TVWS spectrum includes emergency and public safety, IoT and M2M, rural internet access, smart grid networks, transportation and logistics, urban connectivity and vehicle broadband access. Rural internet access is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Component of TVWS spectrum include antennas, backhaul and services, cables, power supplies and radios. The TV White Space spectrum market on the basis of device has been segmented into fixed and portable white space devices. Portable white space device is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increase in the usage of smart portable devices such as smart phones, tablets, laptops and personal digital assistance devices. Range of TVWS spectrum is divided as long, medium and very long. Furthermore, software and services is segmented into post sales, pre sales and software.



Companies Mentioned



Adaptrum Inc. (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Atdi S.A. ( France )

) Aviacomm Inc. (U.S.)

Carlson Wireless Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

Keybridge Llc (U.S.)

KTS Wireless (U.S.)

Meld Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Metric System Corp. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

Seagate (U.S.)

Shared Spectrum Co. (U.S.)

Spectrum Bridge Inc.(U.S.)

Telcordia Technologies (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3qkbr/global_tv_white

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716