Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQB: RYES) ("Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced in its August 24, 2017 news release (the "Financing").

In this second tranche, the Company raised an additional $962,550 through the sale of 6,417,000 units (each a "Unit") at $0.15 per Unit where each Unit consists of one share of common stock (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 until December 27, 2019. The Company has paid to three finders, fees in accordance with CSE policies of a total of $55,779 and issued a total of 371,860 finder's warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant") where each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.25 until December 27, 2019.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Rise is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company's principal asset is the historic past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine is one of the United States' greatest past producing gold mines with total past production of 2,414,000 oz of gold from 1866-1955. Rise is a US corporation incorporated in Nevada, USA and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

