GIVEMESPORT will broadcast all three days of the elite tournament featuring Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams



TORONTO and LONDON, 2017-12-29 15:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GIVEMESPORT has secured exclusive free-to-air rights to broadcast the 10th Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi to a huge audience of sports fans around the world in a deal that will take the tournament to around 138 countries including Canada.



The multi-territory deal will see GIVEMESPORT broadcast the three-day championship on Facebook to territories including Canada, Australia, India, the Russian Federation, Israel as well as multiple territories in Eastern Europe, Central America, Asia and Eastern Europe.



The tournament will see world Number 1 and Mubadala title holder Rafael Nadal, former Wimbledon and Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Among the highlights of the women's tournament will be the return to play of Serena Williams following the birth of her daughter in September.



GIVEMESPORT is the leading sports publisher in the world on Facebook with 26.2m Fans. It will use Facebook to broadcast the tournament to fans across the world, who will be able to watch an uninterrupted live feed on their mobiles, laptops, desktop computers.



Broadcasting from the iconic Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex at Zayed Sports City the championship presents the most competitive line-up of global tennis across December 28, 29, and 30th.



Jae Chalfin, Chief Commercial Officer of GIVEMESPORT said:



"This is a ground-breaking free-to-air multi-region deal which brings millions of tennis fans worldwide access to the tournament without having to pay a subscription fee. Just as when GIVEMESPORT broadcast the US PGA tournament earlier this summer, we are able to bring our 18-34 audience live sports on the platforms and devices they use most often. There's a big, youthful audience who want to see sport on their mobile phones and watch on the move and GIVEMESPORT is able to innovate in a way that brings people together and makes them feel part of the event."



About Breaking Data Corp http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/



Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.



GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/



GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26.28 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport.



