Global Wearable Technology Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 22% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wearable Technology Market Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wearable technologies are the devices which can be worn by the user to track information about health and fitness. The global wearable technology market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 22% during the forecasted period 2016-2023. According to Forbes, the global wearable technology market revenue is estimated to reach market revenue share of worth $34 billion by 2020 and become double by the end of forecast period 2023. It has several advantages provided by this advanced technology such as fast response time, fashionable, facilitates continuous monitoring and flexible to use. The key factor driving the growth of the global wearable technology market is the increased adoption of wearable devices by the people for health monitoring.

Global wearable technology report covers segmentation analysis of device type, product type, technology and end users. Report further covers segments of device types which include smart watches, fitness devices, smart glasses and smart clothing. Among these segments, smart watch is the leading market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 54% during the forecast period. Apple holds the largest share of the global smartwatch market. By product type, it is sub segmented into eyewear, wrist wear, body wear, hearable and footwear. By technology, it is sub segmented into computing, display, networking, sensor and positioning technology. The applications of wearable technology are across healthcare, entertainment, lifestyle, fitness and sports, etc.



Companies Mentioned

Adidas Ag. ( Germany )

) Albhabet Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit Inc. (U.S)

Garmin Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Guandong Electronics Ltd. (China)

Huawei (China)

Jawbone Inc. ( U.S.)

LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) Motorola Solutions (U.S.)

Nike Inc. (U.S.)

Qualcomm Ltd. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics ( South Korea )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Xiaomi Technology (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql8z8z/global_wearable

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716