The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market by aircraft type that includes narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jet. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increased preference for reducing operational and maintenance costs of airlines

The reduction in operational and maintenance costs has become essential for airlines in terms of enhancing their overall revenue. Airlines have been undertaking various innovative approaches to deter the increasing cost of aviation operations. Along with that, airlines are also opting for new-generation aircraft that can assist in the reduction of overall operating and maintenance costs. As the number of operating fleets are increasing, the specifications for ensuring adequate safety standards are also becoming more complex. To address such concerns, the aviation industry has been incorporating advanced parts and systems that necessitate lesser maintenance cycles, thereby reducing the overall maintenance costs.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio foraerospace components research, "Brakes are one of the most integral parts of an aircraft landing system. These brakes are highly exposed to wear and tear due to their extensive use, especially during landing. Therefore, such brakes and their associated parts and components often require MRO services. Carbon brake suppliers have been investing in the development of core carbon-matrix materials and advanced protective antioxidant coatings that can increase the landing per overhaul period of an aircraft."

Market trend: preference for electric taxiing system

With the rising concerns over high carbon dioxide emission levels around the world, the aviation industry is proceeding toward green aircraft taxiing systems. The operation of aircraft taxiing involves the movement of aircraft on the ground under its own power that requires a significant amount of fuel. This has led to the adoption of alternative approaches for taxiing an aircraft. Many companies are developing alternative electrical and hybrid approaches to reduce excessive fuel consumption and emission during aircraft taxiing. Vendors are focusing on developing carbon brakes that can support the emerging fuel-efficient taxiing concepts. Such developments in braking systems will also emphasize the advances in monitoring systems that are attached to the landing gears.

Market challenge: technical constraints in operating carbon brakes

Owing to their advantageous features, carbon brakes are being used in the aviation industry. Such brakes are lighter in weight than the conventional steel brakes, apart from featuring superior heat-absorbing capacities. However, there are certain limitations that can reduce the adoption of carbon brakes. The entire production and integration process of carbon brakes is much more expensive than steel brakes. The manufacture of such brakes involves complex stages that can delay the delivery cycle of brakes.

Vendors in the market

Honeywell International

Meggitt

Safran

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

The supply of carbon brakes to the global commercial aviation market is primarily dominated by a limited number of authorized vendors, who exhibit intense competition among themselves. In addition to partnering with aircraft manufacturers and landing gear integrators, these companies are also expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

