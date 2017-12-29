The "Global Learning and Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The emergence of video (virtual classes) as the dominant approach to mobile learning has helped L&D service providers to drive the market by delivering cost-efficient and time-saving training across all fields.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Learning and Development Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Learning and Development Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Companies Mentioned

ADP

Accenture

Aon plc

IBM

Xerox

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers

What are the constraints to category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Category at a Glance

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Part 3: Market Insights

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Part 8: Appendix

