The "AC-DC-EC Fans Market Forecast (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

DC fans have a variable, uneven flow. In contrast, AC fans change direction 50 times a second in order to provide a constant flow. But when energy-efficiency costs come into play, more designers are opting for the EC fans rather than familiar AC and DC versions. DC technology has become much more sophisticated in recent years, and it can now be applied to both residential and industrial ceiling fans. DC fans have motors that rely on permanent, built-in magnets in order to attract and repel a rotor around an axis joined with inverters. DC technology is much newer than AC technology.

AC-DC-EC Fans market is comprehended by type and application. By type the market is further segmented into axial fans, diagonal fans, centrifugal fans, tangential fans and others. Based on application the market is categorized into residential, commercial and industrial.

Demand for construction industry in developed nations, and encouraging initiatives by various governments, worldwide, on aeration and ventilation are projected to boost the demand for AC-DC-EC fans in the near future. Rise in awareness of the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and government regulations on the ventilation prove will be the key driving factors for the growth of the AC-DC-EC fans market.

Companies Mentioned

Delta Ventilation Ltd.

Nortek Inc.

Airmaster Fan Co.

Panasonic Corp.

Titon Plc

Airflow Developments Ltd.

Vent-Axia Group Limited

Polypipe Ventilation

Greenwood Airvac

Systemair AB

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. AC-DC-EC Fans Market By Type

7. AC-DC-EC Fans Market By Application

8. AC-DC-EC Fans Market By Geography

9. AC-DC-EC Fans Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

