Global Air Purifiers Market - Growing With a CAGR of 12% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Air Purifiers Market Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Air purifiers are devices, which helps in removing viruses, bacteria, and various matter particulates present in air. These products are dissimilar from air cleaners in their size, cost, area of purification and application. With reducing air quality and growing occurrence of various air-borne diseases, air purifiers are developing as high utility products. Air purifiers are now being viewed as a necessity, instead of being a luxury product due to increasing air pollution across towns and cities. Residential as well as commercial users are progressively adopting air purifiers for upholding a cleaner, less-polluted environment. The major drivers of the global air purifiers market are increasing air pollution anxieties, rising usage of HEPA technology, growing respiratory diseases, growing consumer expenditure on lifestyle products. The major restraining factors of the global air purifiers market are placing of air purification systems as luxury goods and high pricing of products restricting in consumption. Moreover, the major opportunities for the global air purifiers market is upsurge in disposable income globally.



Geographically, the global air purifiers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Rest of the world, Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global air purifiers market in the year 2016. The rising consumption of air purifiers in the region, fortified with HPEA filtration technology to remove pollutants from the air inside the home and eliminate smoke, pollens, dust, and pet dander, due to increasing concern of the green-house gases emission with the growing automotive industry are driving the North America in the global air purifiers market. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growth during the 2016-2023. Growing awareness due to rigorous government regulations to control pollution levels and the health risks related with infection along with augmented industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to drive demand of air purifiers market.



Companies Mentioned



Alen Corporation

Austin Air Systems Ltd

Beijing Yadu Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Blue Air Ab

Camfil

Coway Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Iqair

Jarden Consumer Solutions ( Europe ) Limited

) Limited LG Electronics Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq59kr/global_air

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716