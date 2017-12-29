Global Collaborative Robots Market - Expected to Expand With a CAGR of Above 60% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Collaborative robot is a robot specifically designed to assist human beings in specific tasks or work. It allows humans to perform certain operations successfully if they are fit within the scope of the task and control human to not get deviated from the scope of task. The global collaborative robots market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of above 60% during the forecast period 2016-2023 and is estimated to reach $7 billion in 2025. Collaborative robots permit flexible manufacturing process, light in weight, portable, requires less programming skills etc. Due to its numerous advantages, it has applications in automation industry, furniture and equipment, metals and machining etc.



Global collaborative robots market report covers segmentation analysis of payload type, component type, industry type and application. Report further covers segments of payload type which includes up to 5 kg, 6-10 kg and above 10 kg. Among these segments 6 - 10 Kg accounted for the highest revenue share during the forecast period. By industry type, it is further segmented into automotive, food and beverage, plastic and polymers, metals and machining and others. It is estimated that automotive segment will dominate the collaborative robots market during the forecast period. Whereas, applications of collaborative robots include packaging, material handling, quality testing, assembling, machine tending etc. During 2016, the material handling segment dominated the collaborative robots market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.



Companies Mentioned:

ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Energid Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Epson ( U.S.)

F&P Robotics Ag ( Switzerland )

) Fanuc Corporation ( Japan )

) Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( Japan )

) Kuka Ag ( Germany )

( ) Mrk- Systeme Gmbh ( Germany )

) Nachi Robotics Systems (U.S.)

Precise Automation ( India )

) Rethink Robots Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch Gmbh ( Germany )

) Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

Universal Robots A/S ( Denmark )

) Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

