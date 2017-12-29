The "Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy Utilities Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as the ability of a machine to perform real time tasks at a level of human expert. Energy and utilities sector constitute for the industries such as petroleum, Oil Gas, power generation and others involved in the production and distribution of energy. Owing to the increased competition and advancements in technology the energy and utility sector is experiencing glitches such as rapid changes in energy storing technologies, price conflicts, regulations and distribution complexities which are expected to be overcome by interaction with technologies such as AI and Machine learning. The deployment of AI into energy and utilities sector resulted in drastic changes in energy transition including distributed energy resources, advanced devices for auto detection of demand and precise sensors on energy infrastructure.

This report on Artificial Intelligence in Energy Utilities segmented the market by type and application. The market is further segmented by type as products and services that are specific in providing AI to energy and utilities sector. AI is used in various applications such as Infrastructure management, demand management, cybersecurity of systems and others.

The surge in demand for power and need for information grid in power generation is the major driving factor for the market. The positive effects posed by AI including grid balancing, demand management and other processes along with effective utility operations is also driving the market to grow at a healthy rate. However, the environmental issues and radiation effects on people coupled with energy sector is hindering the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

Introduction

General Electric

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Siemens AG

Alpiq

SmartCloud, Inc.

Atos SE

AppOrchid Inc.

NEXTracker, Inc.

Open Energi

ZenRobotics Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy Utilities By Type

7. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy Utilities By Application

8. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy Utilities By Geography

9. Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

