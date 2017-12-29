First quarter 2018 -- In Q1, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 8-12 b.kr. market value.1 -- It is also planned to issue Treasury bonds in the following series: RIKB 22 1026 and RIKB 28 1115.





1 The sale price or market value refers to the clean price, net of accrued interest.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658647