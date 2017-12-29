Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Equipment Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Equipment Market Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment is used for packing of pharmaceutical products and medical devices in order to protect them from tampering and contamination. The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to rise at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period 2016- 2023. The increasing demand for efficient and protective packaging techniques and equipment in the pharmaceuticals companies working with government, military and common public sectors is also boosting the growth of global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Although the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulation and certain medical standards have been formulated in order to ensure the best quality of packaging.

The growth in global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is influenced by presence of major players such as IMA SPA, Robert Bosch, Uhlmann, Marchesini Group, Korber AG, etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions etc. are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.

Global pharmaceuticals packaging equipment market report covers segmentation analysis of package type and products. Report further covers segments of package type which includes primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment and labeling and serialization equipment. The primary packaging equipment is the leading segment and had accounted for largest market revenue share in 2016. Pharmaceutical products packed with primary packaging equipment are very easy to handle. Moreover, it facilitates development of new forms of drug delivery and had good quality control. Report further covers segments of products which include liquids packaging equipment, solids packaging equipment and semi solids packaging equipment. The liquid packaging equipment is the leading product segment and had accounted for largest market revenue share in 2016. This is due to the increasing need for automated packaging services and increasing demand for integrated packaging equipment for liquid pharmaceutical products.

