TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/17 -- The common shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will be delisted at the market today, December 29, 2017.
Drone Delivery Canada will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Date: Market close, December 29, 2017
Symbol: FLT
