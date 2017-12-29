TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/17 -- The common shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will be delisted at the market today, December 29, 2017.

Drone Delivery Canada will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, December 29, 2017

Symbol: FLT

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

To unsubscribe click here

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



