As of January 2, 2018, the following instrument listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change short name and market segment to STO Corporate Bonds. The ISIN code will remain unchanged.



ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010323626 LAH 535 LAH_535 STO Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------



