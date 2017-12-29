Ethereum News UpdateEarlier this week-as investors were in the thick of the holiday rush-South Korean authorities debated how to curb the irrational exuberance of cryptocurrencies.The proposals ranged far and wide.One idea was to close certain exchanges, another was to crack down on anonymous transactions. Whatever the regulators decide, it seems inevitable that Korea will tighten its rules as opposed to opening them up.Investors didn't take the news too kindly.Ethereum prices fell to the low $700.00s; Bitcoin dropped below $15,000; Bitcoin Cash lost its No. 3 spot to Ripple-there was pain virtually across the board.However, that pessimism.

