US stocks were little changed in early trade in the final session of the year, although the Dow and the S&P 500 were hovering near record highs in holiday-thinned volumes. At 1500 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat at 24,832.42 and 2,687.17, respectively, while the Nasdaq was down 0.1% at 6,942.56. On Thursday, the Dow closed at a record for the 71st time this year. Meanwhile, oil prices were at their highest level since mid-2015 following an unexpected drop in American ...

