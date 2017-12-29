

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will undergo a physical check-up on January 12, and his medical records would be released by his doctor.



'The president's physical is scheduled for Jan. 12 and Dr. (Ronny) Jackson, the president's doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it's completed,' White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday.



Trump's physical will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where American presidents routinely undergo comprehensive annual medical exams by military doctors to prove that they are physically fit for duty.



Earlier this month, the White House had ruled out any health hazards for the President, and announced that his medical records would be released next year.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was forced to answer a question at a routine press briefing on December 7 why Trump slurred through part of his speech about recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocating the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.



'I know that there were a lot of questions on that -- frankly, pretty ridiculous questions. The President's throat was dry. Nothing more than that,' she told reporters.



There was speculation about the President's health, and that Trump wears dentures.



Trump, who repeatedly mocked Senator Marco Rubio over his 2013 mid-speech water consumption, paused during a live address at the White House on November 15 to awkwardly sip bottled water, which he lifted to his mouth with two hands.



Rubio responded with a trolling tweet recommending the 70-year old Commander-in-chief to work on his water-guzzling form.



At 70 years, Trump was the oldest man to be elected president.



During the campaign, his personal doctor certified that he would be 'the healthiest individual ever elected.'



