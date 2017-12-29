Global Over the Top Content Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 17% Through 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the top (OTT) content is a multimedia informationwhich can be in the form of audio, video, text, images etc. The over the top content is broadcasted over the World Wide Web and does not involve any multiple system operator (MSO) such as direct broadcast satellite television systems or cable operators. It has large number of applications across BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, government etc. enhancing global over the top content market with a CAGR of 17 % during the forecast period 2016-2023.

There is large demand for over the top content due to several advantages such as no cookies, low cost, easy installation, and user friendliness. Therefore consumers consider it as the best choice.The rise of over the top content market has created vast number of opportunities for digital marketing sector as there is increased adoption of video on demand services. By using digital platforms, companies can promote their products. Now-a-days customers prefer unique and innovative ways to be trained, entertained and above all obtain news about various brands and products.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. High speed internet connectivity and large number of smartphone users are the major factors contributing to the growth of over the top content market in North America. The revenue share of North America was accounted to be worth $ 21.4 Billion in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2023. Asia-pacific (APAC) region also has growth opportunities, as the well-established companies such as Tencent Holdings, Eros International, Nimbuzz etc. in the this region are switching towards over the top content platform and service providers to offer enhancedof services in terms of quality, performance, and quantity.

Companies Mentioned



Active Video (U.S.)

Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

Amazon (U.S.)

Apple Inc.(U.S.)

Brightcove (U.S.)

Eros International ( India )

) Facebook Inc.(U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Limelight Networks (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation(U.S.)

Netflix(U.S.)

Nimbuzz ( India )

) Tencent Holdings ( China )

Holdings ( ) Yahoo Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



