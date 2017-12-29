The global motorcycle high performance braking system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global motorcycle high performance braking system market by key stakeholder that includes OEM and aftermarket. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: motorcycle OEMs offering high-performance braking systems as product differentiators

The global motorcycle industry is becoming highly competitive due to technological innovations and the increasing market penetration of advanced electronics. Consumers prefer performance-enhancing systems and advanced safety and convenient features. In the emerging motorcycle market, consumers mainly focus on fuel efficiency and cost of the product. These regions exhibit low adoption of high performance and heavy-duty motorcycles as these vehicles are exorbitantly priced and are not fuel efficient. Economic conditions and availability of infrastructure contribute substantially to the growth of the market.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive components research, "Advanced functionalities such as performance-enhancing systems and performance brakes are some of the features offered by motorcycle OEMs in the mid-segment motorcycles. Though these advanced features are part of the standard fitment in the sports and premium motorcyclessegments, they are not offered as standard fitment in all the mid-segment motorcycles. Increasing competition among motorcycle OEMs urges vendors to offer product differentiation."

Market trend: use of advanced manufacturing process for carbon ceramic brakes

The development of advanced manufacturing processes and tools helps to improve the precision and accuracy of design and configuration. The manufacturing process involved in the production of automotive components and systems makes use of innovative and advanced machines and processes. Therefore, the production process of carbon ceramic brakes is continuously evolving. High-performance braking systems used in performance and sports motorcycles use brake rotors, pads, and calipers made of carbon composites. They use high-precision machinery for the manufacturing process. Carbon ceramics brakes are produced by a combination of silicon and carbon fiber powder by pressing them under high pressure and temperature in a mold. The resulting compound is improvised by applying a protective coating through a specialized process.

Market challenge: operational inefficiencies and corrosion can hamper braking performance

Technological advances lead to complicated designs and mechanism. The motorcycle industry is witnessing integration of advanced braking technologies. The electrification of products and components can affect the durability and reliability of such systems. Carbon ceramic braking systems offer numerous benefits and are, therefore popularly used in performance sports cars.

Key vendors in the market

BERINGER SAS

Brembo

EBC Brakes

Galfer USA

StopTech

The global motorcycle high performance braking system market consists of some reputed and established players. They design, manufacture, and supply performance and race-grade components such as brake rotors, calipers, pads, linings, housings, and discs to OEMs and the aftermarket. Competition in this market is expected to intensify due to the rising demand for sports and super sports motorcycles and the growing popularity of aftermarket performance enhancing systems among consumers.

