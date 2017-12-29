Global Wireless Charging Market - Expected to Have a CAGR of 34% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Charging Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wireless charging is a process of recharging batteries of electrical and electronics devices without physically connected electric cables. Global wireless charging market is expected to have 34% of CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2023. The various benefits that wireless charging provides are convenience; integration with multiple devices, mobility, flexibility etc. has led to the increase in demand of wireless chargers across the globe. However, comparative slower charging rates than conventional charging systems and lack of standardization restrains the growth of global wireless charging market.

Global wireless charging market report covers segmentation analysis of technology, transmission range and applications. Based on technology, the market is segmented into inductive technology, resonant technology and others (laser beam). Inductive charging held the highest wireless charging market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its high utilization in wireless charging systems for electric vehicles and smart phones. Furthermore, the market is categorized on the basis of transmission range that includes short range, medium range and long range. Wireless charging market is also segmented on the basis of applications that include consumer electronics, defense, health care, automotive and industrial applications. Consumer electronics accounted for the highest wireless charging market share in terms of revenue in 2016. However, automotive industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to depleting fossil fuels as well as growing concern to control the increasing pollution

Companies Mentioned



Convenient Power Hk Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Energizer Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Fulton (U.S.)

Integrated Device Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Laird Plc (U.K.)

Leggett And Platt (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nucurrent Inc. (U.S.)

Nxp Semiconductors ( Netherlands )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Powerbyproxi Ltd. (Newzealand)

Powermat Technologies ( Israel )

) Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

Texas Instrument Inc. (U.S.)

Witricity Corporation (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlsxzs/global_wireless

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716