Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - Pivot Pharmaceuticals (CSE: PVOT) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "PVOT". The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "PVOTF", where it has a longer history and currently trades at US$2.43. With 82.2 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at US$200 million.

Pivot is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, as well as drug delivery platform technologies. The company focuses on pharmaceutical development of proprietary drug delivery technologies for multiple indications using small molecules, biological and botanical products to treat unmet medical needs.

Pivot has in-licensed a patented topical transdermal drug delivery technology platform, BiPhasix, for delivery of cannabinoids.

The company's fully-owned subsidiary, Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc., focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid based nutraceuticals. Pivot Green Stream will generate data to support the safety and efficacy of cannabinoids as Natural Health Product as outlined in Health Canada Regulations in order to make particular health claims.

The company has entered into a 45-day standstill period with a TSX listed company in order to explore a business opportunity of mutual interest and benefit, that may result in a co-research and development program, a product launch and/or commercialization agreement, or some other form of potential partnership.

Dr. Patrick Frankham, CEO, stated: "The Pivot team has been working tirelessly to secure a best-in-class partner to monetize our patented technologies and to bring our impressive pipeline of products to market in preparation for the legalization of cannabis in Canada and areas of the US and EU. During the past few months we have garnered interest from established companies in the nutraceutical and cannabis industries. Pivot's management is committed to exploring all potential avenues to consummate a transaction with the company that we have a standstill agreement with as they share our vision of developing, manufacturing and commercializing premium science-based cannabis products to serve the health needs of consumers."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.pivotpharma.com, contact Dr. Patrick Frankham, CEO, at 514-943-1899 or email info@PivotPharma.com.

