Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering California's burgeoning cannabis industry - ahead of adult-use cannabis legalization on January 1, 2018 - and how the newly-public FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) (CNSX: CALI) (CALI.CN) is positioned to capitalize on the market.

The U.S. cannabis industry is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., driven by the ongoing legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis. While Colorado and Washington State were pioneers in adult-use legalization, the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in California is expected to be a watershed moment for the industry. And, investors looking for exposure to the newly minted market have relatively few options.

The Land of Opportunity

California is widely expected to become the largest single cannabis market in the world next year after it legalizes adult-use cannabis. Tom Adams, Editor in Chief of Arcview Market Research, recently told Bloomberg that the firm believes that the state's legal cannabis sales could grow from $1.8 billion last year to $5.8 billion by 2021. These legal cannabis sales are expected to generate upwards of $440 million in tax revenue next year.

Earlier this month, the state issued 20 temporary licenses with less than 20 days to go until legal sales begin on January 1, 2018. While the state has permitted medical marijuana sales for about two decades, there were no standardized regulations governing the market. The introduction of new regulations on both medical and adult-use cannabis could force existing businesses to obtain new permits and comply with new regulations.

These changes have opened the door to established cannabis companies with experience operating in states where the drug is already heavily regulated, such as Colorado or Washington State. At the same time, the rush to buy land in at least two counties has increased prices by about 30% to 40%, according to a report in the North Bay Business Journal. Only a handful of municipalities have openly embraced the industry with open arms.

FinCanna's Unique Angle

FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) is a royalty company for licensed medical cannabis that is focused on California burgeoning market. With a team of finance and industry experts at the helm, the company is building its portfolio of investments in scalable, best-in-class projects. The goal is to build an investment vehicle for investors seeking diversified exposure to the burgeoning medical cannabis industry, particularly in states like California.

The company's flagship investment is in Cultivation Technologies Inc. (CTI) to provide funding for its full-entitled, large-scale indoor medical cannabis facility to be developed in Coachella in Southern California. The 111,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility facility will include cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, testing, and distribution capabilities.

CTI's multi-tier growing system will include proprietary LED, racking, and irrigation systems designed to improve yields and reduce energy usage compared to linear HPS setups. In addition, the controlled environment with protocols for chemical-pesticide free cultivation to ensure maximum safety, yield, and plant health. And, the gas-tight rooms will minimize crop loss and ensure high quality standards for medical grade product.

Additionally, CTI has established an interim medical cannabis extraction facility on the Coachella property. The lab is producing medical extracts for sale, and is expected to remain in operation during the construction of the Coachella Campus. FinCanna is entitled to receive 50% of the profits from the interim extraction facility which has been operational since October 2017.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/newly-public-fincanna-provides-investors-exposure-californias-cannabis-industry/

For more information, visit the company's website at FinCanna Capital Corp.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com