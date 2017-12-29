Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Glance Blockchain Token Inc. Glance Blockchain Token will be responsible for developing and managing the Glance token, which will be a cryptocurrency with a series of smart contracts to allow merchants to grant the Glance token as a reward for consumer loyalty and engagement. Glance Blockchain Token plans to complete the white paper for its Cryptocurrency within the next 30 days.

The founding directors are Penny Green and Desmond Griffin, with Dinis Guarda and Alexander Perkins as key advisors.

Penny Green, co-founder, President and COO of Glance Technologies, is a serial entrepreneur with 2 decades of experience building successful companies, and has been recognized in PROFIT Magazine's W100 list of top entrepreneurs. She has been involved in more than 100 going public transactions as a securities lawyer, and under her leadership as CEO, her company Bacchus Law Corporation was included in the PROFIT 500 fastest growing companies 2 years in a row.

Desmond Griffin, co-founder and CEO of Glance Technologies, in addition to being the inspiration and architect behind the Glance Pay proprietary mobile payment system, had previous success as co-founder of CEO of PayByPhone, building it from concept to a platform that processed payments for 10 million plus users in more than 100 cities worldwide, seeing it through to a successful exit.

Desmond Griffin, CEO, stated: "The Glance token will be a rewards token that will incentivize both the business and consumer users of Glance. We are thrilled at the possibility of introducing an entirely new group of users to cryptocurrency through our platform."

Key advisor, Dinis Guarda, is a serial entrepreneur, author, influencer and evangelist with top international rankings as an influencer in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. With over 20 years of global business experience, Mr. Guarda has worked with 360 digital strategies, sustainable innovation, Blockchain, Fintech, AI and emerging business models such as initial coin offerings.

Dinis Guarda, stated: "I'm looking forward to the innovative corporate finance and large scale technology deployment that Penny and Desmond bring to the table. Glance Technologies has deep experience in corporate finance, investor relations, securities law and has a strong technology platform and team."

The other key advisor, Alexander Perkins, is a blockchain advisor and Fintech consultant with expertise in initial coin offerings. Mr. Perkins, previously an Associate at Deep Knowledge Ventures, a London-based venture capital firm, and presently a Fintech consultant at Uptick Growth, has worked in a strategy capacity on a number ICO transactions.

Glance will be attending and speaking on a panel at the inaugural Blockchain Davos event to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 23rd to 26th in 2018. This event will coincide with the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which will be held at the same time, with attendance at both events on an invitation only basis.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and generally interact with merchants.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

