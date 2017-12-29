Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau(Paris:RCO):

In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors on July 25th, 2017 (cf. press release of August 1st, 2017), the share buyback programme implemented on August 1st, 2017, ended on December 29th, 2017.

As part of this share buyback programme, the Group acquired 273,009 shares between August 1st and December 29th, 2017 (representing 0.54% of the share capital of the company), at an average price of 96.44 euros.

As announced in the press release dated August 1st, 2017, the shares thus acquired were allocated to the following objectives: 1. To cancel shares as part of a capital reduction; 2. To cover obligations in respect of marketable securities giving access to capital; 3. To cover obligations with respect to the allocation of free-share programmes for employees and/or directors and officers of the company and/or companies related to it.

This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the company.

The details of the operations carried out under this buyback programme are available on

Rémy Cointreau's website: www.remy-cointreau.com - see the Finance/Regulatory Information section.

