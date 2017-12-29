The global phosphorus trichloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global phosphorus trichloride market segmentation by grade and application

Technavio's report on the global phosphorus trichloride market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by grade, including pure grade and analytical reagents. As projected in 2016, around 93% of the market share originated from the pure grade segment.

Based on application, the global phosphorus trichloride market has been segmented into agrochemical and plastic additives. As of 2016, 53% of the market share came from agrochemical.

"Phosphorus trichloride finds uses in the production of plastic additives, including plasticizers, phosphite antioxidants, flame retardants, and stabilizers, for plastic and elastomers. It reacts with oxygen and yields phosphorus oxychloride that is used to manufacture triphenyl phosphate and tricresyl phosphate, which are used as plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride. It is also used in the production of sulfadiazine and sulfamethoxydiazine that are used in the pharmaceutical industry," says Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio forspecialty chemicals research.

Global phosphorus trichloride market: competitive vendor landscape

The players in the global phosphorus trichloride market compete based on technology, trait leadership, price, quality, and cost. The market consists of numerous global and regional players. It is highly competitive and dominated by large-scale vendors such as BASF, Excel Industries, LANXESS, Punjab Chemical Crop Protection, and Solvay. These players have a vast geographical presence with numerous production facilities.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rapid industrialization to boost the demand for plasticizers

Increase in the demand for agrochemicals in developing countries

Market challenges:

Concerns related to the transportation of hazardous chemicals

Abiding by regulatory laws and obligations

Market trends:

M&As

Consolidation of the agrochemical market

