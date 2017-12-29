London-listed Metal Tiger said it has begun talks with the Thai government and potential new backers as it continued its dispute with Australian gold miner Kingsgate Consolidated ahead of a shareholder meeting in Sydney on 9 January. Kingsgate sent a letter to shareholders overnight to try and win back support after AIM-listed Metal Tiger, which owns a 6.7% stake in the ASX-listed outfit, organised an emergency investor vote to replace the board of directors. Kingsgate, which has been in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...