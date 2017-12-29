Company Release no. 26/2017



To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 29 December 2017



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Announces Financial Calendar for 2018







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S today announced its financial calendar for 2018.



The calendar is shown below.



27 February 2018: Release of 2017 Annual Report.



01 March 2018: Deadline for Receipt of Shareholder Proposals for the 2018



Annual General Meeting.



13 April 2018: 2018 Annual General Meeting.



14 May 2018: Q1 Interim Report - for the period 1 January to 31 March, 2018.



13 August 2018: Q2 Interim Report - for the period 1 Januarry to 30 June, 2018.



14 November 2018: Q3 Interim Report - for the period 1 January to 30 September, 2018.



For more information, please contact:



Craig A. Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3090



Email: cac@veloxis.com



About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the Company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The Company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658490