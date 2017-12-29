Global IPIN Market - Anticipated to Grow With a CAGR of About 55% Through 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) system locates, navigates and tracks objects inside any indoor environment by using magnetic fields, radio waves, acoustic signals collected by mobile devices. The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 55% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Increasing adoption of IPIN solutions and services in healthcare, commercial buildings, hospitality etc. is fueling growth in the global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation market during the forecast period. Healthcare industry uses IPIN software for location of healthcare equipments. Also, increasing adoption of radio frequency identification is boosting the growth of the global IPIN market during the forecast period. However, large processing time and delays is the factor restraining the growth of the global IPIN market during the forecast period.

The global IPIN market includes segments such as device, software, system, applications and end users. Report further covers segmentsof device which includes network devices, proximity devices and mobile devices. Mobile device is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increased penetration of smart phones. Software segment includes indoor location based analytics and indoor navigation and maps. Systems in indoor positioning and indoor navigation are independent positioning system, network based positioning system and hybrid positioning system. Furthermore, the applications of IPIN are aviation, commercial buildings and offices, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, retail, security and other (distribution, transport and logistics) applications.

Aviation sector is expected to dominate the global IPIN market during the forecast period owing to increased adoption of beacon technology. End user industries adopting indoor positioning and indoor navigation are commercial, government and industrial sector. Industrial sector is expected to dominate the global IPIN market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of IPIN technology in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing etc.

