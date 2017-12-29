Gallium Nitride Power Device Market - Remains Strong at CAGR 24% Till 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gallium nitride power device market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period 2014-2023. Although gallium nitride power device market is still a niche market but poses a great potential as gallium nitride have a high bandgap energy (3.4ev). GaN devices are very efficient in terms of power conversion making it suitable for wide array of applications such as in electric vehicle, IT and telecom and others. Reduction in prices of GaN devices, escalating demand of GaN power devices for wireless charging, high adoption of GaN power devices in radio frequency applications and rising demand of GaN based power inverters for electric vehicle have injected a huge boost in the global gallium nitride power device market. However, limited availability of gallium nitride and a stiff completion form Silicon carbide based power devices impede the growth of gallium nitride power device market.

Gallium nitride power device market can be segmented on the basis of device and application. The segment by device can be further sub-segmented into GaN power discrete devices, GaN power ICs and GaN power module. The application segment is further segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense and others of which IT and telecommunication has the highest market share driven by high penetration of 4G services and growing 5G infrastructure where GaN based power device are important for high frequency operation.

Geographically, North America dominates the gallium nitride power device market to high investments in the development of Gallium nitride power devices and government initiatives such as Power America that aims at developing cost competitive wide bandgap semiconductors such as GaN. The market is also driven due to dominance of gallium nitride power device manufacturers in North America. Asia Pacific GaN power device market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing telecom sector and surge in the number of electric vehicles in the region.

Cree Incorporated

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu

Gan Systems Inc

Infineon Technologies Ag

International Quantum Epitaxy Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Advance Technology Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Visic

