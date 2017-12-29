MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/17 -- Alphinat Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NPA) announces a profit of $152,183 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017.

Over the course of the year, management pursued the execution of its business plan by focusing on four main priorities: municipal sector, Federal government of Canada, consolidation of our relationships with current partners as well as development of new partnerships, and ensuring that SmartGuide maintains its competitive edge as compared to other solutions on the market.

During fiscal 2017, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the municipal sector and with the Federal government of Canada. Our clients now include 30 municipalities, including a city in California recognized for being an important center for High Tech companies, 5 Provinces in Canada, 3 US States and 2 departments in France clients" Furthermore, SmartGuide is being used by federal government agencies in 4 countries.

Our team has been involved in a variety of strategic projects with very short delivery delays, demonstrating once again the level of productivity that SmartGuide offers our clients and partners. At Alphinat, we are constantly looking for way of reducing the need to custom code and to maximize reusability of our clients' existing IT assets. SmartGuide allows the IT department to focus on the infrastructure, technical conventions, connections to existing systems and security while business subject matter experts expand on that foundation to convert their knowledge and know-how into citizen-centric online services. SmartGuide has many times demonstrated that it offers our clients and partners the lowest Total Cost of Ownership ("TCO") compared to custom coded solutions.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has invested in packaging SmartGuide along two major areas of focus:

1. SmartGuide Portal Edition for Dynamics 365, which will be available in early 2018, will optimize the way that clients create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365. This offering will be available in SaaS mode as well as on premises; 2. SmartGuide Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications, further accelerating the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, permitting and licensing as well as numerous other citizen- facing services and internal applications.

During 2017, our R&D team has continued to improve SmartGuide in order to support the growing ambitions and demands of our clients and partners all while supporting our own strategic orientations.

For the 12-month period ended August 31, 2017, the Company recorded total revenue of $1,660,492 compared to $1,522,929 for the same period in 2016. The net earnings for fiscal 2017 amount to $152,183 or $0.003 per (averaged outstanding) common share compared to net earnings of $48,012 or $0.001 per (averaged outstanding) common share in fiscal 2016.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending August 31, 2017 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error-prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

