Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (2017-2023): Rising Demand for Next-generation Sensors

The "Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global internet of robotic things market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The rising demand for next-generation sensors is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for internet of robotic things in the global market. Next generation sensors enable the superior efficiency in the IoT which assist the technology to work successfully, due to such increasing demand of NGS in the global market is driving the growth in the global market. In addition to driving factor there are factors such as privacy and security concerns and necessity of technological skills is restricting the growth of the global internet of robotic things market.



The internet of robotic things market is segmented on the basis of services, application, software, platform, smart robot component and geography. The service segment is segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further divided into consulting services, deployment and integration and support and maintenance. The platform segment is segmented into application management platform, device management platform and network management platform. The software segment is further divided into data management, network bandwidth management, real-time streaming analytics, remote monitoring systems and security solutions. The smart robot component market is segmented into actuators, control systems, power sources, sensors and others. The application segment is segmented into collaborative industrial robots and services robots.



Companies Mentioned:

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Blufin Robotics Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Gecko Systems International Corporation

Google, Inc.

Honda Motors Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

Irobot Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



