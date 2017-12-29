Technavio's latest market research report on the global yogurt fruit blend drinks marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global yogurt fruit blend drinks market is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of yogurt. Consumers are increasingly interested in consuming healthier food and beverage products that help to attain complete health and well-being. They are increasing the intake of food supplements to complete the deficiencies of several vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in the body.

The three emerging market trends driving the global yogurt fruit blend drinks market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free yogurt drinks

Yogurt drinks with natural sweeteners

Seasonal flavors

Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free yogurt drinks

Organic fruits and vegetables are not artificially ripened or sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. Consumers have started becoming increasingly concerned about the composition of products and food safety. This has increased the demand for organic products across the globe. Stonyfield Farm is one of the leading vendors in the global organic yogurt blend drinks market. Other vendors have also started incorporating this trend into their products to provide them a natural and safe image as well as to distinguish their products in the market.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages, "The consumption of gluten-free foods is due to the demand from people with celiac disease. Increase in the occurrence of digestive issues, obesity, and demand for nutritious food is expected to drive the market. The availability of gluten-free food products will increase the consumption from a specific customer segment of food-intolerant consumers."

Yogurt drinks with natural sweeteners

Health and wellness trend is on the rise across all the major regions. People are becoming conscious about the composition of foods and beverages that they consume. Consumers have started checking the label on products to get the correct information. There is a huge demand for products with natural sweeteners instead of the artificial sugar substitutes as they have several adverse effects on health.

Stevia is a plant-based natural sweetener that is becoming popular among the yogurt drink manufacturers. Brands such as Powerful have launched yogurt protein drink containing stevia, which is available in 4 flavors: vanilla, maple, chocolate, and blueberry. Similarly, Ultima Foods has launched yogurt drinks that contain stevia in lime, pear, and mango-passion fruit flavors.

Seasonal flavors

Another trend that will become famous is the launch of yogurt drinks in the flavor of seasonal fruits. This trend is already incorporated in flavored yogurt market where brands such as Noosa have launched Cranberry apple flavor in July 2017 in Australia. Similarly, Chobani launched yogurt in watermelon and plum flavors, which was an exquisite product for the summer season. This trend will be seen in the yogurt fruit blend drinks as vendors will get the seasonal fruits at a much cheaper rate than the non-seasonal varieties of fruits. This will not only provide customers with the benefits of seasonal fruits but will create excitement among them to try a new flavor.

"The additional promotional activities will further increase the demand for seasonal yogurt blend fruit drinks. Launching these seasonal flavors will also help the vendors in understanding which flavors are most liked by consumers and they can start their regular production. This will also serve as a strong marketing strategy during a specific season," says Manjunath

