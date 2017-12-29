Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) announces closing of the share swap of its current 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1% stake in LCH SA and becomes minority shareholder of LCH SA. This follows the announcements of 8 August 2017 and 1 November 2017.

On 31 October 2017 Euronext entered into definitive agreements to swap its current 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1% stake in LCH SA. This transaction has now been approved by the competent authorities and completed today. It will strengthen the long-standing relationship between Euronext and LCH SA and cement the strategic future of LCH SA.

Euronext will remain represented at the Board of Directors of LCH SA. Euronext will have certain minority protection rights connected with its new shareholding in LCH SA, including a pre-emption right in circumstances where LCH Group decides to sell more than 50% of the shares of LCH SA. The pre-emption right involves a right of first offer and subject to certain conditions, a matching right. In addition, LCH Group has a pre-emption right over a transfer of shares by Euronext and the ability to buy back Euronext's shares in certain circumstances where the derivatives agreement is terminated.

As a consequence of the closing of the share swap, Euronext will record a gross capital gain of €40.6m in exceptional financial income, estimated at €38.4m after tax. This capital gain will be accounted for in the 2017 fiscal year and will be taken into account for the computation of 2017 dividend.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005297/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Media:

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

mediateam@euronext.com

or

Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen (Europe), +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com