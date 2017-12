LONDON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong upward move early in the session, shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) have given back some ground but remain positive in afternoon trading on Friday. AstraZeneca is currently up by 1.9 percent after reaching a six-month intraday high.



The early rally by AstraZeneca came after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the biopharmaceutical company to Overweight from Neutral.



