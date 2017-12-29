Global Machine to Machine Services Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Machine to machine communication is an advanced form of communication which involves transmission and reception of signals between various interconnected machines/devices via wired or wireless communication medium. The global machine to machine services market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Machine to machine services provides better product and service quality, security, cost effective, remote monitoring of the devices, it has large number of applications in healthcare, automotive, transportation and logistics, consumer electronics, security and surveillance.

Global machine to machine services market report covers segmentation analysis of technology type and applications. Report further covers segments of technology type which includes cellular technology, satellite technology, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and wired technology. Among these segments, Wi-Fi technology holds the highest revenue share in 2016. As per mobility report published by Ericsson, there are around 2.6 billion smartphone user presents across the globe in 2014 which is expected to rise to 6.1 billion by the end of 2020. Whereas, applications of machine to machine services include healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, consumer electronics, security and surveillance.



Companies Mentioned



Amdocs (U.S.)

Applied Satellite Technology (U.K)

AT&T Inc. ( U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Ericsson ( Sweden )

) Huawei (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S)

Kore Wireless Group (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

Sierra Wireless ( Canada )

) Telefonica ( Spain )

) Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Verizon Communications (U.S.)

Wipro Technologies ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



