

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Each and every month Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. This new year the video streaming service is bringing some exciting new TV shows and movies.



Netflix users will be able to watch Godfather Trilogy this January 1, along with Batman series of films, which includes Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and Batman Begins. All four movies of the Lethal Weapon series and National Treasure will also debut on the service.



Netflix will also add new seasons of originals One Day at a Time, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Grace and Frankie, and The Adventures of Puss in Boots.



Stand-up comedy Katt Williams: Great America will debut this January.



