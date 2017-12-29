VIVO INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Meridian Bioscience, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of investors who purchased Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian") (NASDAQ: VIVO) securities between March 25, 2016 and July 13, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/meridian-bioscience-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendant's lead tests provide inaccurate results; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Meridian you have until January 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/meridian-bioscience-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



SOURCE: Law Office of Vince Wong