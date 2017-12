WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SandRidge Energy (SD) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, climbing by 8.2 percent. The upward move has lifted SandRidge to a ten-month intraday high.



The advance by SandRidge comes after the oil and natural gas exploration and production company terminated its agreement to acquire Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI).



