

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures remained in rally mode Friday, ending the year with a six day win streak.



Gold surged above the psychologically important $1300 mark to touch the highest since October.



February gold rose $12.10, or 0.9%, to settle at $$1,309.30/oz.



Gold has risen sharply at the end of year due to dollar weakness and expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold until later in the year.



Silver also rallied, picking up 1% to $17.09.



